Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

