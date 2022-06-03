Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

