Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

