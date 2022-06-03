Investors Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after buying an additional 3,698,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.18 on Friday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

