Contrasting Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (MRVFF) & Its Peers

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nuvo Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million -$25.69 million -0.38 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.80

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -16.97% -29.09% -0.65% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.79% -1,459.42% -9.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6530 21261 43478 872 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.81%. Given Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. It offers Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria; Cambia, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for migraine; Suvexx/Treximet, a migraine medicine; NeoVisc, an injectable viscosupplement for osteoarthritis; and Resultz, FullMarks, and LAUSBUB for head lice infestations. The company also provides Bezalip SR for patients with high cholesterol or high levels of triglycerides; Proferrin, an iron supplement for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency; Fiorinal 1 and Fiorinal C1 for the relief of tension-type headaches; Collatamp G for surgical implantation during surgery; PegaLAX, a laxative for the treatment of occasional constipation and irregularity; Mutaflor, a probiotic for the management and relief of chronic constipation and associated abdominal pain and cramps; MoviPrep for the cleansing of the colon in preparation for colonoscopy; and Soriatane to treat psoriasis and other keratinization disorders. In addition, it offers Pennsaid and Pennsaid 2% topical treatments for osteoarthritic pain; Vimovo for relief of arthritis symptoms; SYNERA and RAPYDAN topical patches used to help prevent pain associated with needle sticks and other superficial skin procedures; Yosprala for the prevention of heart attacks and strokes; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine Patch, a topical patch applied prior to painful medical procedures. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

