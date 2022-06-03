Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Hold

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

