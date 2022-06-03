Reviewing Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) and Its Rivals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is one of 940 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Acurx Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.79% -1,459.42% -9.09%

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.75 million -1.66 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.80

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6530 21261 43478 872 2.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.74%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

