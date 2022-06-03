McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $312.89 and last traded at $312.89. 3,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,193,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.21.

Specifically, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average of $277.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 18.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 25.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.