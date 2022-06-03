Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to “Hold”

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.12) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 695 ($8.79) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

