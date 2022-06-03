Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.81) to GBX 1,836 ($23.23) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 1,950 ($24.67) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,434.74.

BURBY opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

