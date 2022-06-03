Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weibo traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.02. 20,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 985,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Weibo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

