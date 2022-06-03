Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $460.25

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 460.25 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 431 ($5.45). Restore shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.64), with a volume of 114,041 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.21) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a market cap of £609.57 million and a P/E ratio of 53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.25.
About Restore (LON:RST)
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
