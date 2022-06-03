Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.70

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $45.72. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 93,390 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

