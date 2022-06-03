HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.18

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.18 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 178.20 ($2.25). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 3,089,085 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

