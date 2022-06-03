General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.18

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.18 and traded as low as $37.84. General American Investors shares last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 24,090 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.
In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,634 shares of company stock worth $152,897. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
