General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.18

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.18 and traded as low as $37.84. General American Investors shares last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 24,090 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Get General American Investors alerts:

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,634 shares of company stock worth $152,897. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.