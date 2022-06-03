Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.43

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.43 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.06 ($0.32). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 26.38 ($0.33), with a volume of 391,893 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)
Featured Stories
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.