Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.43

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.43 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.06 ($0.32). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 26.38 ($0.33), with a volume of 391,893 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

