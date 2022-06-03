Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. Enservco shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 381,286 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

