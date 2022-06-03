Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.59. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 31,750 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

