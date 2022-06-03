Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as low as $12.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 36,085 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.