Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 106,983 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.58 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.