Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 106,983 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.58 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
Featured Articles
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.