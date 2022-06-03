Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.94

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.94 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.77). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,513 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quixant from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £96.35 million and a PE ratio of 34.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.94.
Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)
Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.
Read More
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.