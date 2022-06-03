Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.94

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.94 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.77). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quixant from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £96.35 million and a PE ratio of 34.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Quixant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

