Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.16. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

