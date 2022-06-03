International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 30,418 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

