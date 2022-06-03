Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.54

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $33.99. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

