Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$4.41. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 8,350 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$130.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

