Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.26

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.26 and traded as low as $103.75. Safran shares last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 4,326 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26.
About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRF)
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.