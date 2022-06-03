IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.40

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.40 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 46.80 ($0.59). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 49.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 2,460,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.40. The stock has a market cap of £48.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

