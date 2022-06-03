Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAALF opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

