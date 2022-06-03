Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNNGY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.50.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

