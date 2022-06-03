Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DNNGY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.47.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.
About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
