Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.21 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRRF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

