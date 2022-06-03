Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Increases By 23.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $20.10 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

