Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Endesa stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

