Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 2,999,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $34.79 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

