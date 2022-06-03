Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

