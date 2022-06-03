Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declines By 16.5%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ATUSF stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

