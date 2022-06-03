Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXETF. TD Securities began coverage on Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

