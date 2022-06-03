Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATASY stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

