DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DBKSF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. DigiMax Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and Cryptohawk.Ai, a crypto price prediction indicator tools.

