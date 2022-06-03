Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $348.32

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.32 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 367.13 ($4.64). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 350.25 ($4.43), with a volume of 272 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.32. The company has a market capitalization of £633.95 million and a P/E ratio of -159.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

