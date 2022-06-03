Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. 292,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,865,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

