Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

