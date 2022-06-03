Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 525

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBRIY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

