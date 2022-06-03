FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ferrari Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $6.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.07.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

