National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.27.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

