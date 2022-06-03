Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $51.03. Capri shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 39,148 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $21,338,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

