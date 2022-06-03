Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 3.25 and last traded at 3.28. 82,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,461,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.53.

Specifically, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

