Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $15.59. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 2,737 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The stock has a market cap of $757.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 56.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 125.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

