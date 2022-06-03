ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.40. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 59,682 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

