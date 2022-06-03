EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NWVCF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

