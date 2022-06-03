EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NWVCF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.