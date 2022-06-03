Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Origin Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.